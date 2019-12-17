No arrests yet in gang-rape, murder case

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: TWO days after the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl, police are yet to make any headway in the case except for detaining two youths.

The youths, Urio Bag and his friend Saroj Garajan of Bato Khudi village under Kotpad block in Koraput district have been taken to an unknown place in Nabarangpur and are being quizzed. Family members of the youths and villagers, however, protested the detention and staged protests at Kotpad and Kosagumuda police station on Monday stating that the two are innocent.

On the other hand, parents of the girl told mediapersons that a family of Batokhudi had approached them with the marriage proposal of their son. As the girl’s parents rejected the proposal, it resulted in enmity between the two families. They suspected involvement of the family in the crime.

Although police are quizzing the two youths, they are yet to get any vital clues. With resentment brewing, locals demanding the matter should be probed by a special investigation team. Police, on the other hand, maintained that investigation is underway.