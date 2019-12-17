Home States Odisha

Odisha best suited for water-based transport

Talks were held on different issues including climate, shipping, ships and inland watercraft and use of oceans to reduce stress on land.

Malaysian cargo vessel at Khirisahi coast off Chilika

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaking at a two-day international conference on Coastal and Inland Water System here on Monday, experts opined that with a 480-km-long coastline, Odisha has the potential to develop the largest water-based cargo transportation system in the country.

The conference was organised by Chilika Development Authority (CDA), Forum for River and ocean Scientists and Technologists (FROST) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar.

Prof RP Gokam, retired Professor of IIT Kharagpur, inaugurated the conference. MA Atmanand, Director of National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai was also present at the event.

CDA Chief Executive Susanta Nanda said six technical sessions on climate issues, coastal processes, inland and coastal vessels, inland water transport, coastal shipping and coastal surveillance will held during the conference.

The event is an attempt to bring together scientists, technologists, administrators and other stakeholders in coastal and inland water sector to discuss various issues and solutions required in their field.
Five experts including three from abroad and 50 scientists as well as technologists are taking part in the conference.

