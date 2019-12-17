Odisha's RGH stocks anti-rabies vaccine

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: People of Rourkela heaved a sigh of relief after authorities of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) confirmed availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the hospital from Monday.

Supply of the vaccine was disrupted for the last few days leaving dog bite patients worried.RGH Superintendent Dr DB Panda said over the past couple of days, they procured the vaccine from different parts of the state and neighbouring states and on Monday, it was provided to patients.

He said the RGH administration has taken all care to ensure there is no disruption in availability of the vaccine in future.

He attributed the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine to heavy demand with RGH daily receiving about 100 patients from the city, rest of Sundargarh district, neighbouring districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh besides adjacent pockets of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.A week back, the vaccine was also not available in private medical stores here.