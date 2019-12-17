Home States Odisha

Odisha's RGH stocks anti-rabies vaccine

Supply of the vaccine was disrupted for the last few days leaving dog bite patients worried.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Government Hospital

Rourkela Government Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: People of Rourkela heaved a sigh of relief after authorities of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) confirmed availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the hospital from Monday.

Supply of the vaccine was disrupted for the last few days leaving dog bite patients worried.RGH Superintendent Dr DB Panda said over the past couple of days, they procured the vaccine from different parts of the state and neighbouring states and on Monday, it was provided to patients.

He said the RGH administration has taken all care to ensure there is no disruption in availability of the vaccine in future.

He attributed the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine to heavy demand with RGH daily receiving about 100 patients from the city, rest of Sundargarh district, neighbouring districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh besides adjacent pockets of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.A week back, the vaccine was also not available in private medical stores here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Government Hospital anti rabies vacine
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp