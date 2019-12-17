Home States Odisha

Public hearing on bauxite mining in Odisha's Pottangi today

The public hearing will be held at the stadium ground and the administration has invited villagers of Khudi and Sorispadar panchayats.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Koraput district administration is all set to conduct the all-important public hearing for the proposed bauxite mining by Nalco in Pottangi block on Tuesday.

The public hearing will be held at the stadium ground and the administration has invited villagers of Khudi and Sorispadar panchayats under Semiliguda and Kotia, Pottangi, Maliput and Nuagam in Pottangi block to attend it. The outcome of the meeting will decide the fate of bauxite mining in Pottangi. Nalco, which has been exploring bauxite from Panchapatamali mines in Damanjodi since the last 38 years, became a Navratna company for its low cost bauxite producer.

Remarkably a few months back, Nalco had given a proposal to State Government for expansion of mining activities in other areas. Accordingly, the Government granted permission to explore bauxite in Pottangi block.

However, the villagers of six panchayats of Semiliguda and Pottangi blocks are opposing the mining proposal as it would affect their socio-economic condition. This apart, environmentalists have also expressed concern over possible ecological imbalance in the area due to mining activities.

