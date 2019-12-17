Home States Odisha

Rally to protest JSW project in Odisha's Paradip

The villagers, who had recently formed an outfit, JSW Pratirodha Sangram Samiti to oppose the project, have decided to oppose public hearing for the plant.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:18 AM

Anti-JSW leaders at a meeting in Patanahat village on Monday

Anti-JSW leaders at a meeting in Patanahat village on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A rally from Dhinkia to Patanahat village in Erasama block was taken out on Monday to protest JSW Utkal Steel’s proposed project in the area.The villagers, who had recently formed an outfit, JSW Pratirodha Sangram Samiti to oppose the project, have decided to oppose public hearing for the plant, scheduled to be held on December 20.

Former MLA and Congress leader Lalatendu Mohapatra said residents of Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadkunjang panchayats have vowed to oppose the project and the public hearing. He said meetings will be held in all villages under the three panchayats from Tuesday to convince people to oppose the hearing.
JSW’s steel plant is proposed to be set up on land vacated by South Korean steel major Posco. The firm is also planning to set up a captive port on the mouth of Jatadhari river.

The villagers, who have been opposing the projects said there is no justification in setting up a steel plant on fertile land. Slamming the State Government for trying to oust the villagers from the area and snatch their livelihood, they said the project will adversely affect the ecology of the area.
Former MLA and CPI leader Narayan Reddy, social activist Prafulla Samantray and journalist Rabi Ray were among those who attended a meeting to oppose the project on the day.

TAGS
JSW Utkal Steel JSW Utkal Steel protest
