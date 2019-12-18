Home States Odisha

34 Kalyan Mandaps in Cuttack without NOC: CMC

Deputy Commissioner Latashree Bag stated that 39 of the 74 inspected were old Kalyan Mandaps and the rest 35 were new.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed December 23 for hearing on the affidavit filed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on the status of compliance of prescribed guidelines by Kalyan Mandaps operating in the city.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra fixed the date after Cuttack Municipal Corporation submitted an affidavit on the 74 private Kalyan Mandaps inspected by the civic body’s special squad.

Deputy Commissioner Latashree Bag stated that 39 of the 74 inspected were old Kalyan Mandaps and the rest 35 were new.  As many as 34 of the 35 new Kalyan Mandaps were operating without No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and hence, were “not renewable”. One new Kalyan Mandap had been closed.

While one old Kalyan Mandap had been closed, licence of the rest 38 old Mandaps had not been renewed, pending decision on compliance of different guidelines by them.

Bag submitted that during inspection, it appeared that all Mandaps may have been operating without informing the local police station or Assistant Police Commissioner (Traffic), Cuttack regarding their date of booking. 

“However, expeditious steps are being taken to locate them on surprise check, award fine as provided in the guidelines and on continuous violation of not renewing their licence,” she said.

The Court was hearing a PIL on traffic chaos by increasing congestion on roads in different parts of the city during social functions as most banquet halls did not have parking areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMC Cuttack NOC Kalyan mandaps
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp