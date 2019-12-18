Academic freedom a must to excel: JGU VC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Academic freedom and institutional autonomy is must for higher educational institutions and universities to excel, said Prof C Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University (JGU), Haryana, here on Tuesday.

Releasing a 10-point growth and reform plan for Indian Higher Education Institutions here, Kumar said there is an urgent need to focus on the two aspects as core components of ensuring higher academic standards and development of a curriculum that will meet needs of the future.

Kumar said public and private universities need to be not-for-profit and philanthropic universities and encourage inter-disciplinary learning.

There should also be a transparent admission process with no management quota, he added.

In 2020 the university will be offering four new courses in BA (Hons) in Political Science, Social Science and Policy and Legal Studies and MA in Economics. Sudarshan Ramaswamy, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Policy, also spoke.