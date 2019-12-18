BJP slams Odisha government for delay in setting up fast track courts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the State Government for its failure to check the rising atrocities on women and sexual assault on minor girls.

“When women, particularly minor girls, are being raped almost everyday, the State Government appears to be sleeping. The Chief Minister seems least concerned over the heinous crimes and therefore he is silent on the issue,” said Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik.

Even as States like Maharashtra have already set up 100 fast track courts to deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, the State Government is yet to take initiative in the matter. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are the other States where 72, 69 and 88 fast track courts are operational respectively, he added.

The State Government last week announced to set up 45 new fast track courts, of which 21 courts, would be dedicated for cases of rape and sexual harassment of women and the remaining 24 fast track courts will specifically deal with POCSO cases, said Law Minister Pratap Jena.

“What is preventing the State Government from setting up such courts when the Centre is providing 60 per cent of the cost,” he wondered. Addressing mediapersons here, Naik said cases of women and minor girls subjected to sexual assault and murder are reported almost everyday and many of them are not getting justice.

“The culprits are also not afraid of law. The Chief Minister being the head of the Home department is responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the State,” he said Criticising the Chief Minister for accusing the opposition of politicising case of rape and murder, the BJP leader asked the former why his government is not setting up Mahila police station in all the districts.

The six Mahila police stations in the State are not enough to deal with increasing sexual abuse of women and minor girls. Naik urged the Government to set up special squads to exclusively handle cases of rape.

The BJD, however, asked BJP to stop politicising crimes against women as it is a very sensitive issue. Stating that it is happening across India and is a National issue, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Odisha Government has been taking strong action in such cases and those who are guilty are being brought to justice.

“Instead of politicising, we should all unite and fight this social menace strongly,” Mohanty said and described BJP’s statements as condemnable.