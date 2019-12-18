Home States Odisha

BJP slams Odisha government for delay in setting up fast track courts

The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the State Government for its failure to check the rising atrocities on women and sexual assault on minor girls.

Published: 18th December 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the State Government for its failure to check the rising atrocities on women and sexual assault on minor girls.

“When women, particularly minor girls, are being raped almost everyday, the State Government appears to be sleeping. The Chief Minister seems least concerned over the heinous crimes and therefore he is silent on the issue,” said Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik.

Even as States like Maharashtra have already set up 100 fast track courts to deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, the State Government is yet to take initiative in the matter. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are the other States where 72, 69 and 88 fast track courts are operational respectively, he added.

The State Government last week announced to set up 45 new fast track courts, of which 21 courts, would be dedicated for cases of rape and sexual harassment of women and the remaining 24 fast track courts will specifically deal with POCSO cases, said Law Minister Pratap Jena.

“What is preventing the State Government from setting up such courts when the Centre is providing 60 per cent of the cost,” he wondered. Addressing mediapersons here, Naik said cases of women and minor girls subjected to sexual assault and murder are reported almost everyday and many of them are not getting justice.

“The culprits are also not afraid of law. The Chief Minister being the head of the Home department is responsible for the deteriorating law and order in the State,” he said Criticising the Chief Minister for accusing the opposition of politicising case of rape and murder, the BJP leader asked the former why his government is not setting up Mahila police station in all the districts.

The six Mahila police stations in the State are not enough to deal with increasing sexual abuse of women and minor girls. Naik urged the Government to set up special squads to exclusively handle cases of rape.

The BJD, however, asked BJP to stop politicising crimes against women as it is a very sensitive issue. Stating that it is happening across India and is a National issue, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Odisha Government has been taking strong action in such cases and those who are guilty are being brought to justice.

“Instead of politicising, we should all unite and fight this social menace strongly,” Mohanty said and described BJP’s statements as condemnable. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha fast track courts fast track courts
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp