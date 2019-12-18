Home States Odisha

Get residential, income, caste certificate online

Resident, caste and income certificates will be issued on self-declaration by applicants. Enquiry by revenue inspector will no longer be required.

By Express News Service

People will no longer have to visit tehsil offices or run from pillar to post to obtain income, caste and residential certificates or land-related documents from now onwards. 

As part of the 5T initiative, the Government will provide these services online to ensure transparency, timely delivery and check corruption at grassroots level.

Earlier, citizens were able to pay land revenue and apply for certificates online through Common Service Centre (CSC) but with the launch of e-district platform, people with internet connection can apply for services from their home.

Special Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Rudra Narayan Palai said people can get nine services online and certificates related to students will be provided free of cost.

“But, if any applicant is found to have forged any document or surpassed information, he will be brought to task and action as per prevailing law will be taken.

Self-declaration is being introduced to minimise time for issuing a certificate,” he clarified. 

People can get certificates on the e-platform developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC). They can avail the services by logging in with registered user id and password in the e-district portal. 

They can view all available services, apply for a service, pay fees online (for solvency certificate), track application status, manage their profile and lodge and track grievance.

Except solvency certificate, all others are available free of cost. Facility for other certificates will be made available by December 31. 

