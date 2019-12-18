No displacement for bauxite mining at Odisha's Pottangi: NALCO

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said.

A public hearing for environment clearance for Pottangi bauxite mines allotted to NALCO in Koraput district was held on Tuesday with villagers expressing support to the Navratna company to carry out mining and developmental activities.

The public hearing, for allowing villagers around Pottangi block to put forward their views, was held as part of statutory conditions.

Thousands of villagers from periphery villages of Pottangi block attended the meeting held by the district administration, the aluminium major said in a statement.

The meeting was conducted smoothly in presence of a large number of public representatives.

Deben Kumar Pradhan, Additional District Magistrate of Koraput presided over the meeting, it said.

Outlining the various developmental activities being undertaken by NALCO exclusively for development of Pottangi block, officials of the company outlined the details of 31 developmental projects being executed under CSR at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, it said.

The existing Panchpatmali bauxite mines of NALCO has been recognized for afforestation, reclamation and environment protection measures, the statement said.

At present, the NALCO uses bauxite from its Panchpatmali mines to feedstock to its refinery.

An additional source of bauxite is necessary for the company's expansion plans, the statement said.

The production capacity of bauxite from the proposed Pottangi mine is 3.5 MTPA.