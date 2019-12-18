Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says no to NRC, appeals people to maintain peace

Patnaik had to make the stand of his government on NRC public as Muslims of the state are still apprehensive about their safety after the BJD support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses.

Published: 18th December 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To demonstrate that his secular credentials are still intact and his party maintains equidistance from the BJP and Congress, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified that the Biju Janata Dal does not support the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We do not support the NRC. The BJD had made its stands clear (on the issue) both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," the Chief Minister Patnaik told media persons at Naveen Niwas. He further clarified that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has nothing to do with the citizens of India. It deals only with foreigners.

Naveen's clarification came a day after people from Muslim community protesting CAA took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged the Chief Minister to make the BJD government's stance clear on NRC.

The Chief Minister had to make the stand of his government on NRC public as Muslims of the state are still apprehensive about their safety after the BJD support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both houses of Parliament.

As the Muslim communities feel betrayed by the action of the BJD in supporting the CAB, the Chief Minister last week assured leaders of the minority community that NRC will not be be implemented in the State.

The Chief Minister once again appealed to the people not to indulge in violence and rumor-mongering.

"I appeal to the people not to indulge in rumour-mongering," he said.

Besides, the BJD supporting the CAB came in for criticism from several political parties including Congress and RJD.

Circulating the statements made by two BJD MPs, Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra and Lok Sabha member Sarmistha Sethi, during discussion on the CAB in the Parliament, Patra said the BJD has made it stands clear on both the issue. He said the party supported the CAB as it has no connection with NRC. Now the Chief Minister made the party stand clear on NRC.

Earlier, Congress leader BK Hariprasad alleged that the BJD is supporting the BJP on all issues out of fear while RJD MP Manoj Jha said had Biju Babu been alive, he would not have supported the Bill.

Eom//

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens BJD Naveen Patnaik Muslims in Odisha
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp