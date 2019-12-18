Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal man carries deceased wife’s body on trolley after relatives refuse to help

Khela, who belongs to Santal tribe, had brought her wife Raimata to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in a 108 ambulance when she complained of labour pain on Sunday.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The incident came to light after a video of the man, identified as Khela Soren of Sanajunupala village within Kaptipada police limits, pulling the trolley with his wife’s body on it went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a video of the man, identified as Khela Soren of Sanajunupala village within Kaptipada police limits, pulling the trolley with his wife’s body on it went viral on social media on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, an ostracised tribal man was forced to carry his wife’s body on a trolley-rickshaw to perform her last rites after his relatives refused to lend him a helping hand on Monday night.

The incident came to light after a video of the man, identified as Khela Soren of Sanajunupala village within Kaptipada police limits, pulling the trolley with his wife’s body on it went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Khela, who belongs to Santal tribe, had brought her wife Raimata to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in a 108 ambulance when she complained of labour pain on Sunday. In the evening, Raimata gave birth to a baby boy but soon after, she breathed her last. Since no one was accompanying him, Khela was forced to leave his newborn at the hospital and took his wife’s body to his relative’s house at Urmala village by a Mahaprayan vehicle arranged by the hospital on Monday. The hearse returned after dropping off Raimata’s body at Urmala.  

Khela had hoped that his relatives would help him to perform Raimata’s last rites. However, he got a shock when they refused. Finding no other option, he approached Udala police who arranged an auto-rickshaw to drop Khela and his wife’s body at Sanajunupala.However, the tribal man asked the auto driver to drop him midway. He contacted one of his neighbours who arranged a trolley-rickshaw for him. 

Khela put his wife’s body on it and was on way to bury the body in Nabra forest when passersby captured his video.Khela said he had misbehaved with a woman a few years back and since then he had been ostracised by villagers. “I could not go to the village and hence, decided to cremate my wife’s body in the forest,” he added.After performing Raimata’s last rites, Khela went back to the MCH to bring his baby boy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha tribals
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp