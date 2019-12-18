Odisha villagers denounce Maoists, rally in support of government

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Terming Maoist-sponsored violence as a hindrance to development of Swabhiman Anchal, many villagers from the erstwhile cut-off area rallied in Jantapai on Monday to express solidarity with the State Government in restoring peace in the area.

Holding placards, the villagers under the aegis of Swabhiman Anchal Shanti and Vikash Parishad went round the village raising slogans that it is the outsiders who are orchestrating violence in the area to halt development works.

“We are with the Government and not Maoists. We reject the concept of praja court,” they said. Demanding mobile connectivity in the region, they said development cannot be ensured without mobile services and added that violence is the not the answer to any issue.

This was perhaps the first anti-Maoist demonstration in the Swabhiman Anchal, many parts of which continue to witness Maoist violence.

Recently, residents of Orapadar village were issued a Maoist diktat prohibiting them from using mobile phones. They had directed people of the neglected village not to make or receive calls on their phones without prior permission from them or face dire consequences.