Odisha villagers seek transfer of headmistress 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as the primary school in Dangariguda village has been locked by the villagers for the last five days demanding transfer of the headmistress, the School and Mass Education department officials are yet to take any steps to break the impasse.

Villagers alleged ill-treatment of students by the headmistress. They also complained that the headmistress was engaging students in other works and had even physically assaulted a lady teacher.

School managing committee president Ratra Parabhoi said the Block and District Education Officers have been apprised of the matter. But no official from the Education department has visited the school to verify the allegations.

The school has 129 students from Classes I to V and there are five lady teachers, including the headmistress. District Education Officer (DEO) Sanjiv Singh said he has sought a report from the BEO for further action.