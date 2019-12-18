Home States Odisha

Orrisa HC notice to ASI on restoration of two temples

Malik had filed status reports by way of affidavits on Monday on the restoration work at the Jagannath Temple and conservation measures planned for Konark Temple.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has asked Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to be present in the Court on December 23 in connection with two PILs on renovation and repair work of Puri Jagannath Temple and Sun Temple at Konark.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the submission of Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik on the repair works in Jagannath temple, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra have summoned the ASI DG.

Malik had filed status reports by way of affidavits on Monday on the restoration work at the Jagannath Temple and conservation measures planned for Konark Temple. But, the Court had asked Malik to be present on Tuesday for further hearing on the affidavits.

Accordingly, Malik made his submissions in Jagannath Temple repair case but the division bench was not satisfied with his explanation particularly in connection with restoration work of Natamandap. 

During subsequent hearing on Konark Temple conservation case, the division bench also passed an identical order.

The Court was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Abhisek Das on renovation and repair work at Jagannath Temple in Puri and another PIL filed by advocate Dillip Kumar Mohapatra on conservation of Konark Temple. The Court had appointed advocate NK Mohanty as amicus curiae in both the cases.

In his affidavit, Malik had submitted updated status of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) of distressed beam Natamandap of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri as on September 15, 2019.

“The roof treatment of Natamandap has been taken up with due consultation Prof SK Bhattacharaya of IIT, Kharagpur. The basic formalities for award of work are being completed and it will be executed shortly,”Malik had stated in his affidavit.

The bench, however, felt that the ASI seems to be making virtually no progress in the restoration work at Natamandap in the last few months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa HC ASI Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp