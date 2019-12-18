Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement picks up pace in Odisha's Sundargarh

In the first phase, administration has targeted to purchase about 1.18 lakh tonne paddy through 128 paddy purchase centres or mandis.

ROURKELA: After initial confusion and slow start due to the newly-introduced token system, paddy procurement in Sundargarh district has picked up with total purchase of about 1,48,781 quintal till now.  

In the first phase, administration has targeted to purchase about 1.18 lakh tonne paddy through 128 paddy purchase centres (PPCs) or mandis. 

Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) Jerome Kerketta informed that paddy has been procured from 2229 registered farmers so far and on Tuesday, Government approved offline purchase of paddy at Dareikela mandi under Sundargarh circle besides, Mohulpada, Phuljhor, Jamudihi, Kundeidiha and Boneikela mandis under Bonai circle as these mandis were facing internet issues.

Following Government direction, procurement was advanced to November 25 against the normal practice of beginning it from December 15. Till two days back, 82 of the total 128 PPCs were operating, while rest PPCs are yet to function as farmers under them have not received tokens. The district administration has submitted details of 4,712 more farmers for issuance of centralised tokens.

Small and marginal farmers are allowed to sell a maximum of 80 quintal, while it is 100 quintal for large farmers. As of now, each PPC is purchasing a maximum of 800 quintal per day.Civil Supply Officer BC Mangraj said procurement is progressing well and in coming days, the new token system will be streamlined to benefit 37,952 registered farmers.

