Presence of jumbo herd sparks panic in Odisha's Rayagada

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: People of several villages in Rayagada block are spending sleepless nights for the last two days after a herd of five elephants sneaked into Halua Nilgiri forests from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Two elephants and three calves are roaming in the forests near Anija village in search of food. Sources said villagers of Anija, Halua and Empolvalasa are fearing entry of the herd into human habitations.

Earlier in January, jumbos had wreaked havoc in these three villages by damaging crops and huts during their seven-day stay in the area.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has formed five teams to monitor the movement of the elephant herd and appealed to the villagers to cooperate with them for safe passage of the jumbos.

Elephants enter Rayagada from Andhra Pradesh every year and later, return via Narayanpatana and Bandhugam blocks of Koraput district.