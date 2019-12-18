Promotion reward for Odisha government staff for 5T steps 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a novel initiative to reward efficient officers and employees, the State Government has decided to frame a new set of rules, the Odisha Civil Service (Out of turn promotion) Rules, 2019 for exceptional and exemplary achievements in furthering good governance and ease of public service delivery.

A proposal in this regard was approved at the Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday.

The decision should be viewed in the backdrop of introduction of Mo Sarkar and 5T initiatives by the State Government in several departments including police and health.

The Chief Minister, ministers and senior officials are directly getting in touch with common people to get a feedback on implementation different schemes and behaviour of the officials and employees with the beneficiaries.

Official sources maintained that out of turn promotion will be given to deserving officials and employees notwithstanding the provisions in the relevant recruitment rules, Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for Promotion) Rules, 1992, the principle of reservation and the Odisha Civil Services (Zone of Consideration for promotion) Rules, 1988.

An officer or employee whose performance is found to be exceptional in having taken exemplary personal initiative, going out of his normal routine responsibilities, in furthering public services will be considered for the out of turn promotion to the higher rank irrespective of the batch or year of allotment to which he belongs.

The promoted officer or employee will be placed below the officers or employees already elevated to that rank. However, in case of non-availability of post in the promotional rank, temporary post will be created to accommodate the officer or employee promoted on out of turn basis keeping the overall cadre strength constant.

