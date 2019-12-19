Home States Odisha

Administration ready for beautification work of Simhadwar area of Puri's Jagannath Temple

The new timings of nitees and rituals would be placed in the temple managing body meeting for approval.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:28 AM

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: After major mutt buildings were razed to the ground in Simhadwar area, demolition of structures along the western side of the temple continued on Wednesday.

A private lodge, which was sold to the district administration by its owner, has already been demolished near Gandua Chaura on the western side of the temple. Another building was demolished on the northern side on the day.

Houses and buildings coming under the 75-metre heritage zone are being demolished now. Two Magistrates are supervising the demolition drive which is being carried out in presence of five platoons of police force.

Meanwhile, the administration has geared up to carry out beautification work in Simhadwar area where Nanguli, Bada Akhada, Emar, Mangu and San Chhata mutts were demolished. The debris has been cleared and cement tiles are being fixed at the site.

The Gaadi Gharas and mutt temples are also being beautified. The work on erecting a huge canopy along the Badadanda to protect devotees from sun and rain is nearing completion. The  administration has set December 25 deadline to complete the beautification work before the commencement of the tourist season and New Year.

On the day, the temple administration held a meeting of Chhatish Nijog to fix the nitee timetable for the New Year and the upcoming eclipse. The new timings of nitees and rituals would be placed in the temple managing body meeting for approval.

Heritage plan

● Administration gears up to carry out beautification work in Simhadwar area
● Gaadi Gharas and mutt temples are also being beautified
● Work on erecting a huge canopy along the Badadanda to protect devotees from sun and rain is nearing completion

