Home States Odisha

All-woman PCR vans, bikes launched in Odisha's Sambalpur

The PCR vans would specially cover vulnerable areas during peak hours and bikes will cover the interior areas of the city.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Women PCR bikes being launched in Sambalpur on Wednesday

Women PCR bikes being launched in Sambalpur on Wednesday| Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a first of its kind initiative in the State, all-woman PCR vans and bike patrolling were launched by Sambalpur police on Wednesday. The step is aimed at enhancing safety of women in the city.  
Deputy Inspector General (northern range), Himansu Lal flagged off the two all-woman PCR vans and 10

PCR bikes including two woman PCR bikes. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal  Singh said a special squad, ‘Women Empowerment Squad’ has already been functioning in the city and deployed near colleges and other vulnerable places for safety and security of women.

In addition to this, two all-woman PCR vans and as many PCR bikes have been pressed into service. The PCR vans would specially cover vulnerable areas during peak hours and bikes will cover the interior areas of the city.

He also said the 5T concept has been adopted in PCR patrolling. All the nine PCR vans of the city including the woman PCR vans and bikes would work under the 5T PCR Inspector.

At present, seven PCR vans are fitted with GPS and real time live GPS monitoring has been started in the modern control room functioning from the District Police Office here. In  next phase, all other patrolling vehicles will be covered under the live GPS tracking.

Police will also create a special WhatsApp group soon which would include women representatives from all wards, colleges and university, social activists, staff of Mahila and Sishu desks of all police stations, IICs and staff of the 5T Cell of Sambalpur. The 5T PCR Inspector will be the administrator of the group and coordinate with all officials to ensure prompt response in case of exigency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur Police Odisha bike patrol Sambalpur PCR vans
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp