All-woman PCR vans, bikes launched in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a first of its kind initiative in the State, all-woman PCR vans and bike patrolling were launched by Sambalpur police on Wednesday. The step is aimed at enhancing safety of women in the city.

Deputy Inspector General (northern range), Himansu Lal flagged off the two all-woman PCR vans and 10

PCR bikes including two woman PCR bikes. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said a special squad, ‘Women Empowerment Squad’ has already been functioning in the city and deployed near colleges and other vulnerable places for safety and security of women.

In addition to this, two all-woman PCR vans and as many PCR bikes have been pressed into service. The PCR vans would specially cover vulnerable areas during peak hours and bikes will cover the interior areas of the city.

He also said the 5T concept has been adopted in PCR patrolling. All the nine PCR vans of the city including the woman PCR vans and bikes would work under the 5T PCR Inspector.

At present, seven PCR vans are fitted with GPS and real time live GPS monitoring has been started in the modern control room functioning from the District Police Office here. In next phase, all other patrolling vehicles will be covered under the live GPS tracking.

Police will also create a special WhatsApp group soon which would include women representatives from all wards, colleges and university, social activists, staff of Mahila and Sishu desks of all police stations, IICs and staff of the 5T Cell of Sambalpur. The 5T PCR Inspector will be the administrator of the group and coordinate with all officials to ensure prompt response in case of exigency.