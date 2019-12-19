Home States Odisha

Enjoy beach shacks at Ramchandi beach near Konark in Odisha

Tourists can enjoy great music, alcohol and food and all this with the view of the beach from the shacks.

The camping facility at Marine Drive Eco Retreat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tourists planning a trip to Ramchandi beach near Konark can now enjoy the facility of beach shacks besides the camping facility at Marine Drive Eco Retreat. This is for the first time that beach shacks have been set up on a beach in the State.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said beach shacks are very popular not just among youths but also families. “We wanted to give not just the in-house guests but everyone a chance to come and soak in the ambience of the sea and Eco Retreat. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, this could be a perfect place to spend time,” he said.

Tourists can enjoy great music, alcohol and food and all this with the view of the beach from the shacks. Four shacks have been set up and are open to all who visit the Marine Drive Eco Retreat in Konark from 8 am to 11 pm till January 31.

Envisioned by Tourism department, the Eco Retreat, considered as first Glamping festival (Glamorous Camping) has caught on with not only the current generation but also people of different age groups. "It is a unique experience to be in a luxurious accommodation having rich thematic ambience and replete with facilities as per your requirement. It is a calm and quiet beach. People here are good and very friendly. I want to explore more on culture and cuisines of Odisha," said Sujatha, a tourist from Kerala.

While Ramchandi sandbar itself makes for a therapeutic walk, the exclusive spa by the sea for visitors offers the ultimate detox. Tourists also have the opportunity to experience adventure and water sports available at the Glamping festival.

