Locals in Odisha's Paradip stage rail roko over GRP inaction on engineering student death

PARADIP: Train services were disrupted for five hours on Cuttack-Paradip railway line on Wednesday as villagers of Chunbellari staged ‘rail roko’ at Bagadia protesting the failure of Government Railway Police (GRP) in taking action against the persons involved in the death of an engineering girl student.

Hundreds of villagers led by panchayat samiti member of Kothi Arakhit Das squatted on the tracks and blocked trains at Bagadia railway station demanding arrest of all the accused and justice for the girl’s family.

On November 10, the body of 18-year-old Subha Laxmi Ojha of Chunbellari was found near a railway track at Bandhabati Gate. Subha was studying in Ganapati Engineering College in Jagatpur, Cuttack and staying in a rented house along with her roommate Shantilata Bhoi.

Later, the victim’s father lodged an FIR with against her roommate and Subhransu Biswal, a college senior. Ramesh had accused Subhransu of raping and murdering his daughter after she turned down his love proposal and Shantilata of being part of her murder.

State Commission for Women Chairperson Minati Behera had also met Subha’s family members on December 13 and assured them of justice. On the same day, GRP arrested Subhransu and produced him in court.

However, the villagers were not satisfied with the action of the GRP. They alleged that the police did not register murder case against the accused and are yet to arrest the victim girl’s roommate.

Due to the protest, several trains were stranded at Rangiagada railway station in Paradip. Later, Additional SP of Paradip Bishnu Charan Mishra along with a team of GRP rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators following which the protest was withdrawn.