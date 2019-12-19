Manhunt for pangolin smugglers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying their efforts to nab anti-socials involved in pangolin smuggling, Athagarh Forest Division has launched a manhunt to nab the traffickers who are still at large.

Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer Sasmita Lenka said five special squads have been formed at the division level and some more at the range level to continue their operation of apprehending the absconders. The division has also sought help from police. The move comes after the arrest of 14 persons in connection with pangolin smuggling racket. It is learnt that 30 others are involved in trafficking the scaly anteaters.

The forest division has prepared a crime profile of the 30 persons involved in the intra-state and inter-state smuggling of pangolin and their scales but have managed to evade arrest. The list has been sent to all police stations and put up in public places to help people recognise them, the DFO said.

The division has also sought help of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) to investigate international link of the illegal trade busted last month.

Involving general public in the process, the division had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for individuals who help in arresting the traffickers. The identity of the individual concerned will be kept secret, the division had stated.