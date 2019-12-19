More power for women, ‘Jala Sathi’ tagged with SHG

BHUBANESWAR: IN another step towards inclusion of women self-help groups in participatory development, the State Government on Wednesday handed over pipe water distribution and consumer management to Women SHG Federation in the city.

Launching ‘Jala Sathi’ programme, another women empowerment initiative at a function here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was confident that women volunteers will do an excellent job in delivering safe drinking water to each house in the city.

Naveen said the new initiative will be piloted in eight wards of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation under the 5T initiative of Urban and Housing Development department. The service of Jala Sathi will be extended to the remaining wards of BMC and other urban centres in phases.

The programme will benefit around 70 lakh people of 12 lakh households, official sources said. Around 5,000 Jala Sathis will be engaged in this initiative.

The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), a fully-owned company of the State Government, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Women SHG Federation for engaging its members as Jala Sathis.

“Clean water is essential for a healthy life and women are more careful about the health of their family members. Involvement of women volunteers of Mission Shakti in the management of pipe water supply will strengthen the system and boost their economic empowerment,” said Naveen.

The women volunteers will work as a link between consumers and WATCO which has taken over the responsibility of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO).

The volunteers will also be responsible for field testing of water quality, facilitating new water connections, regularising unauthorised connections, meter reading, bill generation and facilitating complaints redressal.

The Chief Minister launched ‘Jala Sathi’ App for collection of water cess. He paid `593 as water cess for Naveen Nivas using his Rupay Card to kick off the campaign.

Women SHGs are emerging as the most vital instrument in the process of participatory development with the Government involving them in several economic activities through different departments.

While provisioning of services and procurement of goods relating to 10 departments, the Government has allowed women SHGs for supply of pre-school uniforms to anganwadi centres, supply of mid-day meal, transport agents of rice for MDM, paddy procurement and collection of electricity bill.