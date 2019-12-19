Home States Odisha

Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash lays stone for teachers complex in Malkangiri

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Collector Manish Agarwal were present.

Published: 19th December 2019

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Education holds the key to development of Swabhiman Anchal, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday.

Laying the foundation stone for a teachers complex and many other projects which are part of the Rs 100 crore Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment (SETU) package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in July last year, at Badpada school, he said the Chief Minister is taking several steps to boost education in Malkangiri.

The teachers complex will include eight cluster rooms and 58 additional classrooms that would cover eight panchayats of Panasput, Andrapalli, Sarkubandha, Jodamba, Gajalmamudi and Jantri in the erstwhile cut-off region. The complex would be constructed at the cost of Rs 8.12 crore. At least 144 teachers working in 70 schools across nine panchayats in the area will reside in the cluster rooms after the complex comes up.

The Minister said State Government has plans to provide special incentive to teachers, anganwadi workers and ICDS supervisors working in the Swabhiman Anchal. Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi and Collector Manish Agarwal were present.

