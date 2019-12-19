Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice on Bagala Dharmashala land in Puri

The state government, Tourism Director and Puri district officials have been directed to submit a reply in connection with allotment of plots to hoteliers in Bagala Dharmashala.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:34 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the State Government and administrative officials of Puri district to submit their reply in connection with allotment of plots to hoteliers in Bagala Dharmashala.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Government to stop alloting plots in the Dharmasala to businessmen whose lodges, hotels and commercial shops were demolished to create a 75-metre heritage and  security corridor around the Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath temple.

The Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) has prepared the layout plan on Bagala plot and sent it to the Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) for approval. The petitioner Jagannath Bastia pleaded that one Kanhaiyalal Bagala had constructed the dharmashala in Balagandi Mouza along the Badadanda to cater to the needs of economically-backward devotees.

Besides, the shelter was also used by poor pilgrims to perform religious functions and rituals like marriage and thread ceremonies at nominal cost. Later, Kanheiyalal entrusted the district administration with the management of the dharmashala. Since then, Puri Lodging House Fund Committee was managing its affairs. Recently, the administration planned to allocate plots in the dharmashala for lodging and hotels.

The petitioner stated that the district administration’s move was wrong as it would deprive poor devotees of availing the benefits of the facility. Besides, the administration has no authority to change the status of the dharmashala as per law.

Admitting the PIL, the High Court issued notice to the State Government, Puri Collector, Tourism Director, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath temple, Executive Officer of Puri Municipality, PKDA and Puri Tehsildar to file their reply.

