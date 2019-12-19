Orissa High Court orders fresh exam for History lecturer posts

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Selection Board (SSB) to conduct fresh written examination for filling up the vacant posts of lecturer in History in non-government aided colleges of Odisha.

The SSB had conducted a written examination for filling up 833 posts of lecturer in different subjects, including 81 in History, on March 10, 2019. Twenty applicants for the post had filed a petition for cancellation of the examination and a fresh test.

The petition had alleged that a large chunk of the questions were demonstrably and palpably wrong, ambiguous and out of course, or options were not given in proper manner.

Considering the gravity of the allegations, the court had on June 27, 2019 issued notices and in the interim ordered that the process of selection so far as History subject may continue, but no finalisation of selection be made without leave of the Court.

While disposing the petition the Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi said, “The SSB is directed to conduct fresh written examination in subject History as early as possible, preferably within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of copy of the judgment.”

A certified copy of the judgment pronounced on December 3 was available only on Wednesday. The order said, “In the fresh written examination, no fresh admit card shall be issued and the examination should be confined to the candidates, who had appeared at the said examination held on March 10, 2019. All possible steps should be taken by the SSB to see that the question papers are set flawlessly and with all accuracy and without any ambiguity or confusion. The result of written examination should be published as expeditiously as possible soon after it is over, and follow up action should be taken to complete the process of selection in consonance with the advertisement so far it relates to subject History."

"If a large chunk of the questions have been found to be defective by the expert committee, which has been admitted by the SSB itself, instead of opting for rechecking it would be in the great interest of justice if opportunity is given to all the candidates to participate in the fresh examination so that best out of best candidates can be found out," Justice Sarangi observed.