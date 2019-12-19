Home States Odisha

Road accidents, fatalities on the decline in Odisha

Though NH-16 between Jaleswar and Ichhapurm witnesses 11 deaths per 10 km, the section holds the record of highest road fatality in absolute numbers.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Road accidents and fatalities in the State are on the decline. Implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act that came into force on September 1, is one of the major contributing factors in bringing down the mishaps.

As per a report released during the State Road Safety Council meet here on Wednesday, the number of accidents has reduced by around 19 per cent (pc) in October and 12 pc in September compared to last year.
Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, who chaired the meet, said it is for the first time that the rate of accidents in Odisha in on a declining trend in the last five years.

"Although from January to September, 2019, the fatalities have increased by about 4.6 per cent against the corresponding period last year, the fatalities from July to September have reduced by 4.33 pc compared to same quarter of last year," he said.

Behera said the new MV Act could be assumed to be one of the major factors in reduction of road accidents. Efforts will continue to strengthen implementation of the new rules and hope the fatality rate will come down further in the months to come, he said.

The report, however, made an observation that the number of fatalities has soared in districts like Boudh, Rayagada, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Deogarh and Malkangiri. “We will strictly enforce the Act in these areas where number of accidents is still high,” the Minister said.

In Odisha, 5,315 people were killed and over 5,000 severely injured in road accidents in 2018. The State’s fatality rate (death per 100 accidents) is 47 compared to the national average of 32. The Sambalpur-Sohela stretch of NH-53 has been identified as the biggest killer stretch in the State. While at least 13 persons die on every 10 km of the National Highway, Bhubaneswar-Puri NH-316 records 12 deaths on every 10 km, the report stated.

Though NH-16 between Jaleswar and Ichhapurm witnesses 11 deaths per 10 km, the section holds the record of highest road fatality in absolute numbers. The NH section reports 521 deaths a year. Commerce and Transport Secretary G Srinivas said NHAI has been asked to initiate remedial measures at the 193 black spots identified so far and make lighting arrangements at inter-section points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road Safety Council Odisha road accidents Odisha road deaths
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp