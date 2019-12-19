Home States Odisha

Senior BJP leader Kharabela Swain criticises Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on not implementing NRC

On the other hand, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said this is another attempt by the Chief Minister to hoodwink people.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:10 AM

Senior BJP leader Kharabela Swain

Senior BJP leader Kharabela Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former MP Kharabela Swain on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for refusing to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify illegal immigrants in the State.

"I fail to understand why he (Patnaik) opposed NRC after extending full support to the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both the Houses of Parliament," Swain told a media conference here. Perhaps the Chief Minister does not want to antagonise a particular community for political gain.

The Chief Minister should explain the people why his party is opposed to NRC when he has no problem with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He urged the Chief Minister to reconsider his decision and extend support to NRC for the benefit of the country.

On the other hand, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said this is another attempt by the Chief Minister to hoodwink people. Reacting to Naveen’s statement that no one in the State will be affected by CAA as it has nothing to do with NRC, the Congress president said this shows the former’s double standards. Asserting that the CAA and NRC are the two sides of a coin, the Congress leader advised the Chief Minister not to hoodwink people as they know the true colours of the BJD.

