Water bodies of Baripada in Odisha wallow in civic neglect

Encroachment around the town’s ponds and construction of unauthorised houses and drains has made matters worse.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:36 AM

The pond at Purnachandrapur under Ward no 15 in Baripada town

The pond at Purnachandrapur under Ward no 15 in Baripada town

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As precious water bodies in Baripada have turned into garbage dump yards and open defecation sites, the tall claims of Urban Development department  of pumping funds and schemes for improvement of sanitation system in the town have been laid hollow.

A pond in Purnachandrapur under Ward no 15 has been severely polluted as people use its banks to defecate and dump garbage. Sources said a few patches of the pond were de-silted last year but now it has again become clogged due to indiscriminate garbage disposal in it.

Saroj Mohapatra, a local said residents of the ward have been affected with jaundice, skin and water-borne diseases after using water from the pond.

The Hemsagar pond in Purunahatasahi (ward no 6) is a heritage site and its water used in rituals at Haribaldev Jew temple. The water from the pond is also used by residents of the ward for domestic purposes. The pond, where ‘Chandan Yatra’ was once conducted, has also fallen victim to such practices. Growth of weeds, plants and dumping of garbage has taken a toll on the water body managed by the Endowment department.

Similarly, Jinjiribondh pond too has become a garbage dumping site. The 100-year-old pond is flanked by a daily market and Maa Ambika temple. The pond once used to play a major role in meeting the water needs of Baripada town.  

The condition of Tinkunia pond at Station Chowk is somewhat better than Jinjiribondh. Its water is used by the locals for domestic use. However, owing to lack of maintenance by the civic body, growth of weeds and plants can be seen around the water body. No steps have yet been taken to disinfect the pond water.

Encroachment around the town’s ponds and construction of unauthorised houses and drains has made matters worse. Garbage generated from vegetable, fish and mutton shops in the daily markets is dumped into the water bodies.

Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said a proposal to renovate Badapokhari at an estimated cost of Rs 1,77,61,000, Chapal Pokhari for Rs 1,48,34,000, Hemsagar Pokhari with estimation for Rs 1,49,73,000, a pond in Purnachandrapur for Rs 85,46,000, Jinjiribondh for Rs 3,99,76,000, Tikunia Pokhari or Station Bazaar Bandha for Rs 1,80,8100 and Jubilee Park Bandha for Rs 94,43,000 has been submitted to the State Government. As soon as the proposal is accepted, renovation of these ponds will start, he said.

