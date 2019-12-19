Home States Odisha

Woman surrenders after killing husband

Baripada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) KK Hariprasad said the accused, after confessing to her crime, was taken by Sahadevkhunta police to Balasore for further investigation.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

BALASORE: A woman, Sita Hembram of Sirishbani village, surrendered before Baripada Sadar police on Wednesday after killing her husband Badha Marandi (48).

Marandi, who worked as a watchman at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) office in Balasore, was found lying in a pool of blood at his rented house in Gudipara area on Wednesday morning.A search was launched after he did not report for work on the day.

Sita alleged that Marandi, who is also from her village, was living with his second wife in Balasore and had been neglecting her and their son.

Sita also alleged that she never got any kind of financial assistance from Marandi despite being his first wife, leading her to take the extreme step of commiting the murder. She took the Baripada-Bangiriposi train on Wednesday morning after killing Marandi in the absence of his second wife and then came to the police station to surrender.

Baripada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) KK Hariprasad said the accused, after confessing to her crime, was taken by Sahadevkhunta police to Balasore for further investigation.

His body as well as the weapon used in the crime were seized, sources in Sahadevkhunta police station said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp