Woman surrenders after killing husband

BALASORE: A woman, Sita Hembram of Sirishbani village, surrendered before Baripada Sadar police on Wednesday after killing her husband Badha Marandi (48).

Marandi, who worked as a watchman at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) office in Balasore, was found lying in a pool of blood at his rented house in Gudipara area on Wednesday morning.A search was launched after he did not report for work on the day.

Sita alleged that Marandi, who is also from her village, was living with his second wife in Balasore and had been neglecting her and their son.

Sita also alleged that she never got any kind of financial assistance from Marandi despite being his first wife, leading her to take the extreme step of commiting the murder. She took the Baripada-Bangiriposi train on Wednesday morning after killing Marandi in the absence of his second wife and then came to the police station to surrender.

Baripada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) KK Hariprasad said the accused, after confessing to her crime, was taken by Sahadevkhunta police to Balasore for further investigation.

His body as well as the weapon used in the crime were seized, sources in Sahadevkhunta police station said.