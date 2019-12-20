30 ghost farmers in Jeypore LAMPS

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A probe into alleged entry of fake beneficiaries in the Large Areas Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) list in Jeypore sub-division has unearthed about 30 ghost farmers. The Odisha State Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare (OSCSCW) department had initiated the enquiry following complaints by farmers from different places of Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks on inclusion of bogus farmers in the paddy procurement list.

According to sources, some millers and middlemen of Phampuni, Gheuri, Barlahandi, Borrigumma, Putra, Hadia, Kumuliput, Mathpoda, Dangarpaunsi and Kundra had allegedly managed to add names of their relatives, employees and even labourers during the registration process for the ensuing kharif crop season.

The matter was first raised by farmers of Phampuni village after they found names of bogus farmers in the paddy procurement list in mandis while handing tokens.

Acting on the complaints, an official team was sent to the area to probe the irregularities. The team met farmers and PRIs for verification of documents and vetted details of over 1000 farmers who were registered in the LAMPS list and found 30 farmers whose names were registered mysteriously. The team also found misuse of signatures of panchayat staff during identification of documents of registered farmers.

“We have verified documents related to farmers registration with LAMPS and District Civil Supply Office. The report will be submitted to the appropriate authority,” said a team member adding that the team will visit other parts of the district in the next phase. About 26,860 farmers have registered their names for the ongoing paddy procurement process through 20 LAMPS in the district this year. The administration had opened about 91 mandis.