Home States Odisha

30 ghost farmers in Jeypore LAMPS

A probe was initiated following complaints by farmers from Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks

Published: 20th December 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

Image used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A probe into alleged entry of fake beneficiaries in the Large Areas Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) list in Jeypore sub-division has unearthed about 30 ghost farmers. The Odisha State Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare (OSCSCW) department had initiated the enquiry following complaints by farmers from different places of Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks on inclusion of bogus farmers in the paddy procurement list.

According to sources, some millers and middlemen of Phampuni, Gheuri, Barlahandi, Borrigumma, Putra, Hadia, Kumuliput, Mathpoda, Dangarpaunsi and Kundra had allegedly managed to add names of their relatives, employees and even labourers during the registration process for the ensuing kharif crop season. 
The matter was first raised by farmers of Phampuni village after they found names of bogus farmers in the paddy procurement list in mandis while handing tokens.

Acting on the complaints, an official team was sent to the area to probe the irregularities. The team met farmers and PRIs for verification of documents and vetted details of over 1000 farmers who were registered in the LAMPS list and found 30 farmers whose names were registered mysteriously. The team also found misuse of signatures of panchayat staff during identification of documents of registered farmers.  

“We have verified documents related to farmers registration with LAMPS and District Civil Supply Office. The report will be submitted to the appropriate authority,” said a team member adding that the team will visit other parts of the district in the next phase. About 26,860 farmers have registered their names for the ongoing paddy procurement process through 20 LAMPS in the district this year. The administration had opened about 91 mandis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Large Areas Multipurpose Societies LAMPS Jeypore farmers Odisha farmers
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp