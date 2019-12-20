Home States Odisha

Bandh observed in Balangir, demands Lower Suktel Dam construction, bypass road, HC bench in city

The BAC members resorted to picketing before Government offices, including the Collectorate and prevented entry of employees.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  The two-day bandh call given by Balangir Action Committee (BAC) across the district ended on Thursday. The bandh call was given over non-fulfilment of three demands including construction of Lower Suktel Dam, bypass road around the town and establishment of High Court bench in Balangir. 

The BAC members resorted to picketing before Government offices, including the Collectorate and prevented entry of employees. Police personnel were deployed but no untoward incident was reported. Lawyers of Balangir Bar Association had been observing bandh for two days every month since September over their demand for High Court bench in the district. But after the recent Supreme Court warning to agitating lawyers, the bandh is being observed by BAC.

