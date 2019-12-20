BDA section officer held for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday arrested Section Officer, Establishment Section of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bibhuti Bhushan Ray, for possessing disproportionate assets of over `1.17 crore. Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance officers had conducted simultaneous searches at Ray’s three-storey buildings at GGP Colony and Jharpada areas here, at his house in Jagatsinghpur district’s Biribati village and his office here on Wednesday.

“Ray was found in possession of two triple-storey buildings in the city worth `70.36 lakh, deposits in different banks, post offices and others to the tune of `44.5 lakh, gold and silver ornaments worth `7 lakh, one under-construction building in Rasulgarh worth `2.82 lakh, three plots in Rasulgarh worth `2.51 lakh, among others,” a Vigilance officer said. A case has been registered and Ray arrested. He was produced before a court here and sent to judicial custody, he added.