Biju Patnaik memorial shifted to secret location

PURI: The memorial of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was taken from Swargadwar to a secret location by the district administration on Wednesday night as part of a development plan for the crematorium.Sources said, ashes of the legendary statesman was put in an urn and carried to the location. After Biju Babu was cremated at Swargadwar in 1997, the Puri municipality had erected a memorial called ‘Biju Babu Smriti Pith’ on an area of 600 square feet at the site.

However, the samadhi was opposed by people on the ground that if the practice continues, there would be little space left for cremation at Swargadwar. Ramesh Prasad Sinha and four other lawyers of Puri Bar Association had challenged construction of the samadhi in court. The court verdict went against the Government and Puri Municipality. An appeal in the upper court is pending.

Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently directed shifting of the samadhi to facilitate development work at Swargdwar which was greatly hailed. Meanwhile, demolition drive at the west gate area of Sri Jagannath Temple continued on the day. An under construction hotel, which was sold to the district administration by its owner, was razed to the ground. Five platoons of police force and two magistrates were deployed for the exercise.

Beautification work of Singhadwar is expected to be completed before December 25. As part of the drive, decorative trees will be planted near ‘Meghnad Prachir’ and small temples and mutts.