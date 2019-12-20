KIIT to host 4 commerce academic conferences

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT University is hosting four academic meets in Commerce for the first time. While the two-day 40th All Odisha Commerce Conference, golden jubilee celebration of Odisha Commerce Association and international seminar on ‘Global Business: Emerging Issues and Challenges’ will also be organised from Friday, the three-day 72nd All India Commerce Conference of Indian Commerce Association (ICA) will be held from December 22.

More than 3000 delegates from India and different parts of the world, including the USA, Australia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Kuwait, will be participating in the mega meets. Academicians, researchers, practitioners and scholars will provide incisive insights on the burning topics of contemporary significance selected for the conference.

In the run up to the ‘Commerce Mahakumbha’, Odisha Commerce Association has conducted a student test in 30 zonal colleges in which 5000 commerce undergraduates participated.The winners of all zones were awarded and encouraged to participate in the conference free of cost. Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta is the Chief Patron of the 72nd All India Commerce Conference, while Prof Asoka Das and VC of KIIT Prof Hrusikesh Mohanty are patrons.

Pro-VC Prof Sasmita Samanta is the conference secretary and Prof Jayanta Kumar Parida is organising secretary. This is a unique opportunity for Commerce fraternity of the country that at one conference, 972 research articles on five themes will be presented and deliberated upon by more than 2000 delegates coming from India and abroad.