Odisha CM Naveen pushes for ‘Ahimsa’ inclusion in Preamble

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to adopt Gandhiji’s ‘Ahimsa’ for development.

Published: 20th December 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reiterated the demand for inclusion of the word ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.Addressing the second meeting of the national committee for celebration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said ‘Ahimsa’ is the most powerful message given by India to the world. “Ahimsa had made our freedom struggle an unique freedom struggle in the entire world,” he said and added that ‘Ahimsa’ is the only path of peace, development and equality. 

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to adopt Gandhiji’s ‘Ahimsa’ for development. Adoption of ‘Ahimsa’ by the youth will make the Indian freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi sources of inspiration for the entire world for ages to come, he said.

According to Gandhiji’s philosophy of ‘Ahimsa’, poverty and social injustice are major sources of violence, the Chief Minister said and added that Independence has no meaning until poverty is eradicated. 
Stating that poverty cannot be eradicated without adopting ‘Ahimsa’, he said development can be achieved only by the defeat of forces who divide society on the basis of caste, religion and colour.The Chief Minister said it would be a fitting tribute to the Mahatma if ‘Ahimsa’ is included in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. 

