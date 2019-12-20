Odisha's Sanra panchayat sarpanch’s husband in soup over bribe demand

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Husband of Sanra panchayat’s Sarpanch has landed in trouble for demanding bribe from beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Jagatsinghpur district. A police case has been filed against the accused Surendra Das in Tirtol police station. He is yet to be arrested.Smruti Kanta Sahoo of Sanra village under Tirtol panchayat had submitted an application to Nuagaon BDO for availing PMAY house. The BDO checked his details and Sahoo was found eligible for the housing scheme.

He, however, alleged that before meeting the BDO, he had approached Das, a gram rozgar sevak (employment guarantee assistant) and husband of Sarpanch Sasmita Das, for processing his application. Das had allegedly demanded bribe for including his name in the scheme. When Sahoo refused, he abused him which the latter recorded in his mobile phone.

The matter came to the notice of Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra who directed Project Director of DRDA Saroj Kant Mohanty to take action against the accused. On Collector’s direction, the BDO filed a police complaint against Das on Wednesday.This is the second such incident in the last one month. Last month, one Samir Barik of Korua village under Nuagaon panchayat was injured after being attacked by a gram rozgar sevak. Barik had informed a block officer about the gram rozgar sevak demanding bribe of `15,000 to provide him the housing assistance and work order.

He had agreed to pay `2000 immediately and the rest after getting the order. However, when the worker came to know that Barik has informed block officials, he attacked him on Saturday. A case has been registered against the accused but he is absconding.