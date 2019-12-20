Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sanra panchayat sarpanch’s husband in soup over bribe demand

A police case has been filed against the accused Surendra Das in Tirtol police station. He is yet to be arrested.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Husband of Sanra panchayat’s Sarpanch has landed in trouble for demanding bribe from beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Jagatsinghpur district. A police case has been filed against the accused Surendra Das in Tirtol police station. He is yet to be arrested.Smruti Kanta Sahoo of Sanra village under Tirtol panchayat had submitted an application to Nuagaon BDO for availing PMAY house. The BDO checked his details and Sahoo was found eligible for the housing scheme. 

He, however, alleged that before meeting the BDO, he had approached Das, a gram rozgar sevak (employment guarantee assistant) and husband of Sarpanch Sasmita Das, for processing his application. Das had allegedly demanded bribe for including his name in the scheme. When Sahoo refused, he abused him which the latter recorded in his mobile phone. 

The matter came to the notice of Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra who directed Project Director of DRDA Saroj Kant Mohanty to take action against the accused. On Collector’s direction, the BDO filed a police complaint against Das on Wednesday.This is the second such incident in the last one month. Last month, one Samir Barik of Korua village under Nuagaon panchayat was injured after being attacked by a gram rozgar sevak. Barik had informed a block officer about the gram rozgar sevak demanding bribe of `15,000 to provide him the housing assistance and work order. 

He had agreed to pay `2000 immediately and the rest after getting the order. However, when the worker came to know that Barik has informed block officials, he attacked him on Saturday. A case has been registered against the accused but he is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha village sarpanch husband bribe cae
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp