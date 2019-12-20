Home States Odisha

Talcher-Sunakhani railway line inspection on December 22

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle (Kolkata), AK Rai will also examine doubling works between Jujumura and Charmal, Deogaon and Sainthala. 

Published: 20th December 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle (Kolkata), AK Rai will inspect Talcher-Sunakhani railway section of Talcher-Bimalagarh new rail line during the three-day visit to East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction beginning from Sunday.

Rai will also examine doubling works between Jujumura and Charmal, Deogaon and Sainthala. He will be accompanied by Chief Administrative Officer of ECoR, DRM of Khurda Road and other senior officials from civil, electrical, signal and telecom engineering departments of ECoR.Construction work on the 20-km rail line has been completed and it will be functional after a thorough inspection by CRS. 

