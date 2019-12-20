Upper Indravati project GM missing, investigations on

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Jaipatna police has started investigation into the missing case of General Manager of Upper Indravati Hydro Electric Project at Mukhiguda under Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, Narayanganj Prasad Meher. He has been missing for the last three days. A police case was filed by his wife Surekha Meher on Wednesday. He had left his official quarters for office around 10 am on Tuesday but did not return home. Police said a search operation has been launched to trace him.