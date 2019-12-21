Home States Odisha

13 quarters to be demolished for SCB campus expansion

The cramped campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital is going to be expanded very soon.

By Express News Service

A decision to this effect has been taken during a meeting chaired by Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal with the hospital authorities here on Thursday.

The meeting was organised following the recent announcement of Rs 100 crore package by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for modernisation and revamping of the premier Government-run medical and converting it into a state-of-the-art 3,000-bed integrated hospital to provide AIIMS Plus standard healthcare services.
The Executive Engineer (Roads and Building) has been assigned to identify the vacant quarters on the campus of SCBMCH and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) in co-ordination with the office of Dean and Principal of SCBMCH and General Administration department. This apart, a discussion has been taken to shift the irrigation office, Madhusudan ITI and Directorate of Fisheries to other places.
A master plan has been prepared for proper utilisation of the space to be vacated on the premises of SCBMCH. It was also decided to create  a world-class playground on Hadia Patha for students of SCBMCH and Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE).

The RDC along with Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das inspected Taladanda canal road and directed the officials concerned to recover Government land for expansion of the road connecting SCBMCH campus.  

