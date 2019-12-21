Home States Odisha

ATM card cloning gang busted, 4 arrested in Sambalpur

Accused belong to Sambalpur and Bihar; they targeted people who were not accustomed to ATM transactions

Published: 21st December 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

SP Kanwar Vishal with the seized articles

SP Kanwar Vishal with the seized articles

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Police on Friday apprehended four members of a gang allegedly involved in inter-state ATM skimming and cloning and recovered from their possession close to three dozen cards and Rs 1.46 lakh in cash.

The four were identified as Rajesh Prasad Singh (37) and Swadhin Bohidar (27) from Sambalpur and Sourav Kumar (20) and Sashi Bhusan Kumar (25) from Bihar.

Acting on a tip off about suspicious movement of ATM hackers in Khetrajpur area, Khetrajpur police and a special squad of Sambalpur police raided the area and nabbed the hackers. However, two other accused including the mastermind managed to escape. A special team has been formed to apprehend the absconders, police said.

Sambalpur SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh said 34 cloned ATM cards, two skimming devices, one cloning device, one ATM card insert slot, a laptop, cash amounting to `1.46 lakh, four mobile phones and a car besides other incriminating articles have been seized from their possession.  They also seized the car bearing registration number JH 01 DD 3649 used by the accused.

The SP said they generally targeted people who are not accustomed to ATM transactions. The accused collected data of ATM cards by using skimming machine on the pretext of helping people in ATM transactions. They tactfully observed the PIN number while the victim was using ATM card. They then cloned the ATM card with the help of cloning device and withdrew money with the cloned card, the SP said.

During investigation, police also found that the accused are involved in a series of ATM frauds. In Odisha, the gang was mostly active in Sambalpur and nearby districts.

“Investigation is continuing and inter-state raids are on to apprehend the master mind,” the SP said and appealed to the people not to disclose the PIN of their ATM cards to anybody. He said they would convene a meeting of the bankers over security in the ATM kiosks in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM cloning card gang busted ATM hackers
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp