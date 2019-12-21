BeDA amnesty scheme gets poor response

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The amnesty scheme, launched by Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) has received cold response from owners of unapproved buildings in Silk City.

Only 193 applications have been filed since the scheme was launched in June, 2018.BeDA has extended the deadline to file applications under the scheme thrice and it can now be availed till February 20 next year.

BeDA Secretary Sambit Rout said 90 per cent of the applications filed under the scheme were found to be filled incorrectly. The applicants have been informed of the errors through notices but there has been no response from them.