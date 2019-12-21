Chief Secretary reviews development plans in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: All development projects being executed in five blocks of Mayurbhanj district under Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds will be completed within one and half years, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of the projects at a meeting here on the day, said the State Government has provided Rs 2,000 crore from OMBADC fund for development of road, agriculture, horticulture, drinking water supply and improving livelihood of farmers in Gorumahisani, Saraskana, Bijatala, Rairangpur and Jashipur block. Of the total funds, Rs 250 crore will be used for development of health sector. All the projects will be completed within one to one and half years, he said.

This apart, funds will provided to the district administration for capacity building of officials. Tripathy said he reviewed the progress National Highway projects being carried out in the district. “I have a meeting with senior officials of National Highway Authority of India on Wednesday over the ongoing NH projects. I will ask them to expedite the work,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada and interacted with patients about the quality of services being provided to them.

He held discussion with Collector Vineet Bhardwaj about the problems of the MCH. Tripathy informed that the bed strength of MCH will be increased to 500 soon.