Home States Odisha

Chief Secretary reviews development plans in Mayurbhanj

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of the projects at a meeting here on the day, said the State Government has provided Rs 2,000 crore from OMBADC fund.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Mayurbhanj district officials interacting with a patient at Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH at Baripada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: All development projects being executed in five blocks of Mayurbhanj district under Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds will be completed within one and half years, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Friday.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of the projects at a meeting here on the day, said the State Government has provided Rs 2,000 crore from OMBADC fund for development of road, agriculture, horticulture, drinking water supply and improving livelihood of farmers in Gorumahisani, Saraskana, Bijatala, Rairangpur and Jashipur block. Of the total funds, Rs 250 crore will be used for development of health sector. All the projects will be completed within one to one and half years, he said.

This apart, funds will provided to the district administration for capacity building of officials. Tripathy said he reviewed the progress National Highway projects being carried out in the district. “I have a meeting with senior officials of National Highway Authority of India on Wednesday over the ongoing NH projects. I will ask them to expedite the work,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada  and interacted with patients about the quality of services being provided to them.

He held discussion with Collector Vineet Bhardwaj about the problems of the MCH. Tripathy informed that the bed strength of MCH will be increased to 500 soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayurbhanj development review Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation Asit Kumar Tripathy
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp