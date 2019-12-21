Deoghat stretch turns fatal for drivers

Home States Odisha

Frequent accidents have been reported at a particular spot on Deoghat stretch linking Jeypore-Koraput on NH-26 due to alleged structural defects.

JEYPORE: Frequent accidents have been reported at a particular spot on Deoghat stretch linking Jeypore-Koraput on NH-26 due to alleged structural defects. About 13 road accidents have been recorded in the past two months on this spot.

On Tuesday, vehicular traffic was disrupted for more than nine hours after a tanker overturned.
Deoghat, five km away from Jeypore, is the only main connectivity between Visakhapatanam-Raipur and more than 3,000 vehicles ply through the ghat section every day. However, a steep curve on the ghat road drags most vehicles off the track despite low speed. Transporters and drivers have complained that vehicles automatically speed up on this particular spot due to structural defects of the road that leads to accidents. What is worrisome is that the speed of oil tankers passing through the ghat often gets accelerated due to vibration of oil inside tankers, causing imbalance for drivers. Besides, the road being the busiest on the route, every accident leads to major road blockade.

“The vehicles suddenly speed up in Deoghat,” said R Ganesh, a tanker driver of Visakhapatnam.
However, Jeypore NH division Executive Engineer A K Mohanty said though there are frequent accidents on a particular spot of the ghat, only speed and rash driving leads to mishaps. “The road structure is good and accidents are recorded due to negligence of drivers,” he added.

