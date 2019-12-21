Home States Odisha

DGP reviews security for India-Indies ODI

DGP Abhay on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the India-West Indies ODI match to be held at Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay reviewing security arrangements of Baranati stadium

By Express News Service

Around 80 platoons of police force will be deployed at the venue for the purpose. Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP said, “I reviewed the security arrangement and I am satisfied with the preparations made by our Commissioner. He is ably assisted by the ADG (law and order).

Large number of officers have been mobilised. I am confident that the whole event will be conducted flawlessly.”Among others, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh were present.

Special bus service
Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Friday announced to launch special bus service to and from Barabati Stadium for the ODI match.Extra number of Mo Buses will operate on two routes from Master Canteen to Barabati Stadium via National Highway and from Baramunda bus stand to Barabati Stadium via Nandankanan between 8.30 am and 11 am. The buses will drop commuters at the designated parking place near the stadium. The one-way fare for the special service will be `30. CRUT will also ply Mo Buses on the same routes from 10 pm onwards, informed CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatra.

