Guv focuses on ethical business practice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce without ethics is one of the seven social sins listed by Mahatma Gandhi. Potentiality and performance put together can lead to betterment of humanity, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at the 40th All Odisha Commerce Conference (AOCC) at KIIT University here on Friday.

Stressing on human management and emotional management to create responsibility, he said these are the two key areas to become responsible and successful.

“Commerce and business are primarily four subjects - management, relationship, transformation process and development of leadership qualities. If put together, more than 90 per cent of the world’s content on commerce and business relate to the four subjects,” the Governor added.

Vice-Chairman, Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) Prof Ashok Kumar Das said the entire world is looking at livelihood generation and this has made commerce a binding force amongst all disciplines. But, enrolment scene in rural colleges is not encouraging. Adequate counselling and awareness is required to motivate the students and Odisha Commerce Association is the competent organisation to do this, he said.

Pro-VC of KIIT and Conference Secretary Prof Sasmita Samanta said commerce is a system that enhances knowledge, skill and intellect. The social system should be robust in a way that people can derive benefits from it. Commerce education is connected to all other disciplines of education, she maintained.

Head and Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Utkal University and president of AOCA Prof Prabodh Kumar Hota suggested inclusion of commerce in school curriculum. “We have to transform ourselves and go beyond the conventional teaching methods. Commerce education is dynamic, circumstantial and requires a lot of practice,” he stated. Principal of VN College, Jajpur and general secretary of AOCA Major SA Taher placed the annual report of the association. Many professors of commerce who have pioneered the commerce education were felicitated by the Governor. Managing Editor of OJC Prof Malay Mohanty and Director of QAC, KIIT Prof Jayanta Kumar Parida also spoke.

An international seminar on ‘Global Business: Emerging Issues and Challenges’ is also being held on the sidelines of the two-day meet that is being held in the Golden Jubilee year of Odisha Commerce Association.