Home States Odisha

Guv focuses on ethical business practice

Head and Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Utkal University and president of AOCA Prof Prabodh Kumar Hota suggested inclusion of commerce in school curriculum.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce without ethics is one of the seven social sins listed by Mahatma Gandhi. Potentiality and  performance put together can lead to betterment of humanity, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at the 40th All Odisha Commerce Conference (AOCC) at KIIT University here on Friday.
Stressing on human management and emotional management to create responsibility, he said these are the two key areas to become responsible and successful.

“Commerce and business are primarily four subjects - management, relationship, transformation process and development of leadership qualities. If put together, more than 90 per cent of the world’s content on commerce and business relate to the four subjects,” the Governor added.

Vice-Chairman, Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) Prof Ashok Kumar Das said the entire world is looking at livelihood generation and this has made commerce a binding force amongst all disciplines. But, enrolment scene in rural colleges is not encouraging. Adequate counselling and awareness is required to motivate the students and Odisha Commerce Association is the competent organisation to do this, he said.

Pro-VC of KIIT and Conference Secretary Prof Sasmita Samanta said commerce is a system that enhances knowledge, skill and intellect. The social system should be robust in a way that people can derive benefits from it. Commerce education is connected to all other disciplines of education, she maintained.

Head and Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Utkal University and president of AOCA Prof Prabodh Kumar Hota suggested inclusion of commerce in school curriculum. “We have to transform ourselves and go beyond the conventional teaching methods. Commerce education is dynamic, circumstantial and requires a lot of practice,” he stated. Principal of VN College, Jajpur and general secretary of AOCA Major SA Taher placed the annual report of the association. Many professors of commerce who have pioneered the commerce education were felicitated by the Governor. Managing Editor of OJC Prof Malay Mohanty and Director of QAC, KIIT Prof Jayanta Kumar Parida also spoke.

An international seminar on ‘Global Business: Emerging Issues and Challenges’ is also being held on the sidelines of the two-day meet that is being held in the Golden Jubilee year of Odisha Commerce Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
40th All Odisha Commerce Conference KIIT university
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp