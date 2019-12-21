Home States Odisha

Inspect polluting industries regularly: Pollution Control Board to Odisha

The direction from CPCB to Odisha and other States came after National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked it to ensure revision of existing policy framework of all States.

Air pollution, Factories, Industries

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to ensure regular inspection of industries for their environmental surveillance and put check on air and water pollution as per revised norms.

The green panel had also asked CPCB to ensure that pollution by industries especially those categorised as highly polluting don’t go unchecked.

The Board, which has categorised industries in highly polluting 17 categories, has given a timeline for inspection. The inspection which used to be conducted once in six months, will now be held every three months.

The common effluent treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility and other such plants will also undergo inspection every three months.

The inspection will be carried out in line with the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. OSPCB has to submit its ATR in 15 days.

Odisha State Pollution Control Board environmental surveillance
