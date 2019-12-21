Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court stays order on fresh exam for History lecturer posts

The interim stay order was issued on writ appeals filed by three candidates who had qualified in the written examination and appeared viva voce test.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The legal row over defective questions in the State Selection Board (SSB) conducted written examination for History lecturer posts in non-government aided colleges of Odisha has taken a new turn with the Orissa High Court division Bench issuing a stay order on the direction by a Single Judge Bench to conduct fresh written examination.

On December 3, the Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi had directed the SSB to conduct fresh written examination in History as early as possible, preferably within a period of six weeks. But on Friday, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo issued an interim stay order on writ appeals challenging the order issued by Justice BR Sarangi.

The interim stay order was issued on writ appeals filed by three candidates who had qualified in the written examination and appeared viva voce test.

The SSB had conducted a written examination for filling up 833 posts of lecturer in different subjects, including 81 in History, on March 10, 2019. The examination was challenged with allegations that a large chunk of the questions were demonstrably and palpably wrong, ambiguous and out of course, or options were not given in proper manner.

Considering the gravity of the allegations, the court had on June 27, 2019 issued notices and in the interim ordered that the process of selection so far as History subject may continue, but no finalisation of selection be made without leave of the Court.

“If a large chunk of the questions have been found to be defective by the expert committee, which has been admitted by the SSB itself, instead of opting for rechecking it would be in the great interest of justice if opportunity is given to all the candidates to participate in the fresh examination so that best out of best candidates can be found out,” Justice Sarangi had observed while directing for fresh written examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
History lecturer posts Orissa high court
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp