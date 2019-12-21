Orissa High Court stays order on fresh exam for History lecturer posts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The legal row over defective questions in the State Selection Board (SSB) conducted written examination for History lecturer posts in non-government aided colleges of Odisha has taken a new turn with the Orissa High Court division Bench issuing a stay order on the direction by a Single Judge Bench to conduct fresh written examination.

On December 3, the Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi had directed the SSB to conduct fresh written examination in History as early as possible, preferably within a period of six weeks. But on Friday, the division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo issued an interim stay order on writ appeals challenging the order issued by Justice BR Sarangi.

The interim stay order was issued on writ appeals filed by three candidates who had qualified in the written examination and appeared viva voce test.

The SSB had conducted a written examination for filling up 833 posts of lecturer in different subjects, including 81 in History, on March 10, 2019. The examination was challenged with allegations that a large chunk of the questions were demonstrably and palpably wrong, ambiguous and out of course, or options were not given in proper manner.

Considering the gravity of the allegations, the court had on June 27, 2019 issued notices and in the interim ordered that the process of selection so far as History subject may continue, but no finalisation of selection be made without leave of the Court.

“If a large chunk of the questions have been found to be defective by the expert committee, which has been admitted by the SSB itself, instead of opting for rechecking it would be in the great interest of justice if opportunity is given to all the candidates to participate in the fresh examination so that best out of best candidates can be found out,” Justice Sarangi had observed while directing for fresh written examination.