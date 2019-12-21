Rayagada farmers suspect fake names in LAMPS list

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: DAYS after 30 ghost farmers were found in the Large Areas Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) list in Jeypore sub-division, Rayagada farmers have demanded verification of LAMPS lists in the district to root out fake names.

The State Government had asked Rayagada administration to procure 15.9 lakh quintal paddy in the ensuing Kharif crop season. Accordingly, 16,416 farmers registered their names in the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for participating in the procurement process. But a section of farmers of Rayagada and Gunupur have complained before the district administration over presence of large number of bogus farmers in the LAMPS lists for procurement in these two blocks.

They further alleged that the Civil Supply Department has issued tokens in the names of non-farmers and even dead persons in Therubali. They said the Collector should personally verify all the LAMPS lists in the district to find out ghost farmers.

Sources said 800 genuine farmers in Rayagada district have not registered in P-PAS for participating in the procurement system as they were not aware of online registration process. Although their names were sent to the administration for offline registration but that could not be done.

Meanwhile, in Koraput, the District Civil Supply Officer has found fake signature of Pjhampuni Sarpanch Pratima Nayak in the farmers registration list for procurement. Action will be taken against the person concerned after a case is filed by the Sarpanch. On the other hand, the team of Civil Supply Department probing into ghost farmers in Jeypore LAMPS list has found out involvement of LAMPS staff in the irregularity. A report in this regard would be sent to the State Government for further action.