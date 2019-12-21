Home States Odisha

Rayagada farmers suspect fake names in LAMPS list

Meanwhile in Koraput, the District Civil Supply Officer has found fake signature of Pjhampuni Sarpanch Pratima Nayak in the farmers registration list for procurement.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers have requested the Agriculture department to make arrangements to stock more fertiliser in PACCS in adequate quantities to meet demand.

Image for representation

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: DAYS after 30 ghost farmers were found in the Large Areas Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) list in Jeypore sub-division, Rayagada farmers have demanded verification of LAMPS lists in the district to root out fake names.

The State Government had asked Rayagada administration to procure 15.9 lakh quintal paddy in the ensuing Kharif crop season. Accordingly, 16,416 farmers registered their names in the Paddy Procurement Automation System (P-PAS) for participating in the procurement process. But a section of farmers of Rayagada and Gunupur have complained before the district administration over presence of large number of bogus farmers in the LAMPS lists for procurement in these two blocks.

They further alleged that the Civil Supply Department has issued tokens in the names of non-farmers and even dead persons in Therubali. They said the Collector should personally verify all the LAMPS lists in the district to find out ghost farmers.

Sources said 800 genuine farmers in Rayagada district have not registered in P-PAS for participating in the procurement system as they were not aware of online registration process. Although their names were sent to the administration for offline registration but that could not be done.

Meanwhile, in Koraput, the District Civil Supply Officer has found fake signature of Pjhampuni Sarpanch Pratima Nayak in the farmers registration list for procurement. Action will be taken against the person concerned after a case is filed by the Sarpanch. On the other hand, the team of Civil Supply Department probing into ghost farmers in Jeypore LAMPS list has found out involvement of LAMPS staff in the irregularity. A report in this regard would be sent to the State Government for further action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Large Areas Multipurpose Societies ghost farmers LAMPS list jeypore farmers
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp